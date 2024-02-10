Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Mike Yeadon (former Pfizer vice president) - questions about life, the universe, contagion
channel image
TowardsTheLight
263 Subscribers
88 views
Published Yesterday

For my money, Dr. Mike Yeadon is one of the few heroes of the COVID debacle - every prediction he made about vaccine harms in 2020 unfortunately turned out to be true. We discuss who the oligarch are, what they want and ways to escape from their desired future dystopia.

Keywords
healthgenocidewhovaccineinjurymrn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket