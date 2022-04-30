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Trump's 'Faces' of The 'Vaccine' Death: Sports Edition! [29.04.2029]
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41 views • April 30, 2022
Trump Pro the Deadly 'Vaccine':
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2021/12/24/trump-tells-candace-owens-that-covid-19-vaccines-work-one-of-the-greatest-achievements-of-mankind/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/12/21/dear-republicans-trump-wants-you-get-vaccinated-thats-not-fake-news/
https://time.com/6146907/donald-trump-covid-19-vaccines-base/
https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/23/politics/trump-vaccine-covid-effectiveness/index.html
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/anti-vax-community-blasts-trump-after-pro-shot-comments-2021-12-30/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=trump+pro+vaccination&;t=h_&ia=web
ProjectCognition - 2293 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ar2cX0yEGxui/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/projectcognition/
COMING SOON! – A PC Original Series: Truths, Half-Truths, & Falsehoods
bitchute.com/truths-half-truths-falsehoods/
Videos, books, references, and any other relevant information regarding the topics at hand are all available on our Telegram channel:
https://t.me/projectcognition?
Project Cognition PDF Library:
projectcognition.com/home/library/
PLAYLISTS:
Pharmaceutical Sorcery, COVAIDS – bitchute.com/playlist/qVTp9EGYT8ET/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2021/12/24/trump-tells-candace-owens-that-covid-19-vaccines-work-one-of-the-greatest-achievements-of-mankind/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/12/21/dear-republicans-trump-wants-you-get-vaccinated-thats-not-fake-news/
https://time.com/6146907/donald-trump-covid-19-vaccines-base/
https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/23/politics/trump-vaccine-covid-effectiveness/index.html
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/anti-vax-community-blasts-trump-after-pro-shot-comments-2021-12-30/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=trump+pro+vaccination&;t=h_&ia=web
ProjectCognition - 2293 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ar2cX0yEGxui/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/projectcognition/
COMING SOON! – A PC Original Series: Truths, Half-Truths, & Falsehoods
bitchute.com/truths-half-truths-falsehoods/
Videos, books, references, and any other relevant information regarding the topics at hand are all available on our Telegram channel:
https://t.me/projectcognition?
Project Cognition PDF Library:
projectcognition.com/home/library/
PLAYLISTS:
Pharmaceutical Sorcery, COVAIDS – bitchute.com/playlist/qVTp9EGYT8ET/
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