Technology’s Double Edge, an interview with Harrison Smith

Technology has always been a double-edged sword. The same tools that accelerate research, innovation, and progress can also be used to manipulate information, influence behavior, and reshape power in unexpected ways. As artificial intelligence continues advancing, the question is no longer just what it can do, but how humanity chooses to use it. Are we guiding the technology, or is it beginning to guide us? Watch the latest interview to explore the deeper conversation about technology’s double edge.
