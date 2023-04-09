Create New Account
InfoWars - Scott Ritter, Former UN Weapons Inspector in Iraq - Nuclear War is Inevitable if We Stay on This Track with Russia -3-29-2023
94 views
Oldyoti's Home Page
Published a day ago

Scott Ritter of https://www.scottritterextra.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show in-studio to break down how the world is on track for nuclear war with Russia if we continue on the current path.

Keywords
infowarsrussiaassangeww3natonuclear warzelenskyscott ritter

