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Dr. Pierre Kory Speaks at Senate Hearing
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169 views • February 15, 2022
Dr. Pierre Kory Speaks at Senator Ron Johnson's Covid-19 2nd Opinion Senate Hearing. Innumerable failed Covid-19 policy responses are "almost unspeakable." The failed policies are written by Big Pharma. Outside of the US there have been numerable successes. Ivermectin is effective.
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