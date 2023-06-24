A haunting.

Mirrored footage by Michael Hur of different hauntings and what they are actually are and what not to do. Rebuke any entity in Jesus name. These entities are part of Satan's army, in time they will be free to manifest to all. Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal is his son, Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.