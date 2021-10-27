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BIDEN’S STRANGE, SECRET TRAFFICKING OF MIGRANT CHILDREN
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41 views • October 27, 2021
Flights in the middle of the night. Buses drive to a rest stop where children are handed off a few at a time to cars. And many more odd things. Has Biden administration become a child trafficking coyote?
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