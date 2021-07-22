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Are Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) Safe? | Jon Entine and Stefan Molyneux
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45 views • July 22, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3221/are-genetically-modified-organisms-gmos-safe-jon-entine-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3221-are-genetically-modified-organisms-gmos-safe-jon-entine-and-stefan-molyneux
Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) are often demonized - but what does the latest science say about their safety and benefit to society? John Entine from the Genetic Literacy Project joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the propaganda about GMOs and whether the fear around genetic engineering is warranted.
Jon Entine is founder of Genetic Literacy Project and author of seven books, including Taboo: Why Black Athletes Dominate Sports and Why We are Afraid to Talk About It. Get the book here: http://www.fdrurl.com/taboo-book
Crop Chemophobia: Will Precaution Kill the Green Revolution
http://www.fdrurl.com/crop-chemophobia
For more from Jon Entine please check out: http://www.jonentine.com and http://www.geneticliteracyproject.org
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
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Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3221-are-genetically-modified-organisms-gmos-safe-jon-entine-and-stefan-molyneux
Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) are often demonized - but what does the latest science say about their safety and benefit to society? John Entine from the Genetic Literacy Project joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the propaganda about GMOs and whether the fear around genetic engineering is warranted.
Jon Entine is founder of Genetic Literacy Project and author of seven books, including Taboo: Why Black Athletes Dominate Sports and Why We are Afraid to Talk About It. Get the book here: http://www.fdrurl.com/taboo-book
Crop Chemophobia: Will Precaution Kill the Green Revolution
http://www.fdrurl.com/crop-chemophobia
For more from Jon Entine please check out: http://www.jonentine.com and http://www.geneticliteracyproject.org
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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