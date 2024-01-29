Former FEMA Officer Explains Synthetic Biology and Nanotechnology Threats - Celeste Solum

What is FEMA? Most Americans know it as the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but others know it as something far more insidious. Celeste Solum is a former FEMA officer who is now a researcher, author, investigator, and broadcaster. She got a good inside look for several decades at the operations of FEMA and explains a lot of scary fine print that comes along with taking their aid. Celeste also breaks down the threats of synthetic biology, nanotechnology, the reason behind the Y2K crisis, and the historic impact of AmeriCorps and the Patriot Act that came into play after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center.
TAKEAWAYS
The best thing you can do to combat the efforts of globalist power players is to ask Jesus to be your Lord and Savior
Y2K was about making sure computer technology became interconnected so every human could be tracked and traced
The WEF has said that by the end of 2024, the global food supply will be filled with synthetic biology
AmeriCorps has a pledge to their corporate creed rather than a pledge to the United States of America
