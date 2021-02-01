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Zachary and I saying goodnight, he attempts to say his name, apple, fruit, and goodnight.
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40 views • February 01, 2021
Zachary attempts to say his name "Cary" which is how he says it. He went to the Dr in May 2020 and weighs 107.5 lbs and is 5' tall. He is almost as big as his Mommy now. He also attempts to say fruit, apple and goodnight.
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