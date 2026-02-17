Arab states see Israel as biggest regional threat, not Iran - analyst, Trita Parsi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Arab states see Israel, not Iran, as biggest regional threat - analyst
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, Oman, Qatar, and Egypt are all trying to prevent a war being unleashed against Iran because they recognize that it would be “disastrous” for the region,” believes Iranian analyst Trita Parsi.
💬 “They now see Israel as the most threatening and destabilizing actor in the region,” he emphasizes.
He speculates that these countries see Iran informally as a “final buffer” between them and Israel, aware that they can no longer count on the US to “restrain Israel.”
The idea of taking Iran out would be a “disaster” for these countries, he notes, suggesting that explains their efforts “to get to some sort of an agreement.”