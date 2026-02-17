Arab states see Israel as biggest regional threat, not Iran - analyst, Trita Parsi

Arab states see Israel, not Iran, as biggest regional threat - analyst

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, Oman, Qatar, and Egypt are all trying to prevent a war being unleashed against Iran because they recognize that it would be “disastrous” for the region,” believes Iranian analyst Trita Parsi.

💬 “They now see Israel as the most threatening and destabilizing actor in the region,” he emphasizes.

He speculates that these countries see Iran informally as a “final buffer” between them and Israel, aware that they can no longer count on the US to “restrain Israel.”

The idea of taking Iran out would be a “disaster” for these countries, he notes, suggesting that explains their efforts “to get to some sort of an agreement.”