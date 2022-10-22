The American Empire Has Reached Its Expiration Date - Too Late to Stop - Steve Quayle Joins Doug Hagmann - The Hagmann Report 10-20-2022

THE HAGMANN REPORT -10/20/2022..Doug Hagmann Interviews Steve QuayleThe Hagmann Report provides news and information based on a combination of exclusive investigative work, proprietary sources, contacts, qualified guests, open-source material. The Hagmann Report will never be encumbered by political correctness or held hostage to an agenda of revisionist history.

Join Doug Hagmann, host of the Hagmann Report, Weekdays @ 7 PM ET.

Email: [email protected]

