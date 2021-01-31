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Why February 1 Is The Day It All Starts
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7493 views • January 31, 2021
David Nino Rodriguez Explains Why February 1 Is The Day It All Starts
To quote David: “February is going to be GOOD!”
I don’t think he has any “inside information”.
He’s just looking at things the same way you or I could and he’s figured out based on his research that February 1 appears to be the key date that kicks things off.
I know there are going to be a couple people that complain about the date being “pushed out”.
First, understand that’s only 1 day away.
Second, NONE of us knows the exact date.
I like to bring you stories from people who have done research and have their own theories because I personally find them interesting.
Then I like to watch and see what happens.
If you’re like me, you’re going to really enjoy this.
To quote David: “February is going to be GOOD!”
I don’t think he has any “inside information”.
He’s just looking at things the same way you or I could and he’s figured out based on his research that February 1 appears to be the key date that kicks things off.
I know there are going to be a couple people that complain about the date being “pushed out”.
First, understand that’s only 1 day away.
Second, NONE of us knows the exact date.
I like to bring you stories from people who have done research and have their own theories because I personally find them interesting.
Then I like to watch and see what happens.
If you’re like me, you’re going to really enjoy this.
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