David Nino Rodriguez Explains Why February 1 Is The Day It All Starts

To quote David: “February is going to be GOOD!”

I don’t think he has any “inside information”.



He’s just looking at things the same way you or I could and he’s figured out based on his research that February 1 appears to be the key date that kicks things off.



I know there are going to be a couple people that complain about the date being “pushed out”.



First, understand that’s only 1 day away.



Second, NONE of us knows the exact date.



I like to bring you stories from people who have done research and have their own theories because I personally find them interesting.



Then I like to watch and see what happens.



If you’re like me, you’re going to really enjoy this.