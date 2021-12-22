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Must Have Medical Devices When There Is No More Healthcare - Many Preppers Don't Know About These
Luptopia
Luptopia
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463 views • December 22, 2021
What do you do when you no longer have access to healthcare? These items can help you take care of your friends and family when there are no doctors. Many preppers have never even heard of many of these.

When there is no doctor and healthcare system how do you keep your homestead healthy? We discuss some must have medical items that overlooked by the prepping community.

Here are the links to some of the items discussed:
1. Where There Is No Doctor: A Village Health Care Handbook
https://amzn.to/3stiD4u

2. Suture Practice Kit:
https://amzn.to/3JcclvF

3. Menstrual Cups:
https://amzn.to/3Jf3Pfq

4. Washable Menstrual Pads:
https://amzn.to/30Q8qn4

5. Distiller:
https://amzn.to/30Ry8HX

6. BLUETTI Portable Power Station EB70S 800W:
https://amzn.to/32k758P

7. Medicinal & Tea Herb Seeds:
https://amzn.to/3EfO7NH

8. Do-It-Yourself Herbal Medicine:
https://amzn.to/3eiMlkg

9. Posture Pump:
https://amzn.to/3H76LJc

10. Basic Dental Surgery Extracting Extraction Forceps:
https://amzn.to/3EfhGPm

11. Sonic Tooth Brush:
https://amzn.to/3Efi3te

12: Dental Cleaner Tool Kit:
https://amzn.to/3FrlLBl

13: Dental Drill Bits:
https://amzn.to/3ejoyAx

LZ Adventwellness Laser : This is what I think is the best frequency specific laser in the world. Only get it with Dr. Inman's preprogrammed frequency protocols or it will not do what you want it to do. Call him and tell him I sent you, I get no kickbacks or affiliation money from him, I just really really like the laser. Dr. Inman 208-640-3430

Use this Link to Join Odysee https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Luptopia:a
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healthpreppinghomesteadingsurvivalhealthcareviruscovid
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