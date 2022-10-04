Create New Account
DID FED CHAIR JEROME POWELL TRIGGER A TERMINAL RUN ON THE SILVER MARKET?
David Jensen
On Sep 8 2022 Jerome Powell stated that Money Supply does not determine CPI price inflation. The silver market strongly broke the next day.

Jay Powell's discussion about Money Supply and inflation starts at 18:10 of this video: https://youtu.be/fVSmA30qWu0?t=1090

