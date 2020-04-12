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REVEALED: U.S. government gave $3.7million grant to Wuhan lab at center of coronavirus leak scrutiny
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56 views • April 12, 2020
By Frances Mulraney and Glenn Owen For The Mail On Sunday
Published: 20:49 EDT, 11 April 2020 | Updated: 00:21 EDT, 12 April 2020
The Chinese laboratory at the center of scrutiny over a potential coronavirus leak has been using U.S. government money to carry out research on bats from the caves which scientists believe are the original source of the deadly outbreak.
Source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8211291/U-S-government-gave-3-7million-grant-Wuhan-lab-experimented-coronavirus-source-bats.html
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Published: 20:49 EDT, 11 April 2020 | Updated: 00:21 EDT, 12 April 2020
The Chinese laboratory at the center of scrutiny over a potential coronavirus leak has been using U.S. government money to carry out research on bats from the caves which scientists believe are the original source of the deadly outbreak.
Source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8211291/U-S-government-gave-3-7million-grant-Wuhan-lab-experimented-coronavirus-source-bats.html
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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