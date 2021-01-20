Growing our Army of Citizens Who Share Common Ground....Breaking Down Division Between Us...Uniting To Fight New World Order

We have been completely divided by the enemy....We all share this common enemy therefore, the enemy of my enemy is my friend...Maybe we can put aside our differences to unite and fight to keep our country and take back the Billions in Reparations that this Cabal has taken from us by the way of using their corruption in our government to poison us into the sickest country in the history of humanity. Even Antifa members probably love their mothers and may be outraged along with us that we have a corrupt CDC conspiring with the corrupt American Medical Assn. and Big Pharma and Media lies and Big Global Elite Tech to silence the word that COVID is curable but our doctors are forbidden to use the cure that is cheap and readily available.....We all agree that these criminals conspired to kill many people in order to spread false fear and misinformation to mislead people into dying needlessly and spread fear so that government power could drive millions to become homeless, destitute, mass depression, suicide, drug and alcohol dependent etc.....We all share common ground that these criminals of the highest positions and highest degrees of wealth need to be held accountable for many different crimes including mass murder, genocide, conspiring to commit murder, crimes against humanity.....Wew probably agree that people like Bill gates and George Soros owe the people every cent of their money to repay a tiny amount of the damage and then they deserve to pay whatever is the legal penalty for mass murder would be.