SMART meters are a health- and a fire hazard

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are all electromagnetic in nature and for all people, smart meters cause more or less severe symptoms short term. Know that many health effects caused by radiofrequency radiation don't always cause early symptoms and warning signs come too late when the cancer has already grown. DNA damage and infertility are also consequences of the long term exposure to Smart meters which are military weapons.
SMART = secret militarized armaments, residential technology.