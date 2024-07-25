© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Berry Chocolate Mousse Cake. Red Mirror Glaze and strawberry health Cake. #Indulovecooking
The Red Berry Chocolate Mousse Cake with Red Mirror Glaze and Strawberry Heath Cake is a decadent dessert featuring layers of rich chocolate mousse infused with red berries, coated in a glossy red mirror glaze that adds a stunning finish. The strawberry health cake adds a refreshing and fruity contrast, making it a delightful treat for both chocolate and fruit lovers alike. Perfect for special occasions or as a show-stopping dessert to impress guests with its exquisite flavors and presentation.
* The red berry jam
60g strawberries
60g raspberries
20g sugar
2 tsp lemon juice
2 tsp cornstarch
a pinch of salt
* The chocolate sponge cake sheet
1 whole egg
25g milk
25g oil
35g flour
12g cocoa powder
2 egg whites
40g sugar
* The chocolate mousse
2 egg yolks
30g sugar
1 tsp vanilla
50ml milk
75ml heavy cream
5g gelatine leaves (bloomed in cold water for 10 - 15 minutes)
80g milk chocolate
180ml cold heavy cream
15g sugar
* The red mirror glaze
80g sugar
80g water
80g glucose syrup
80g condensed milk
5g gelatine leaves (bloomed)
80g white chocolate (couverture chocolate)
red food color (about 1/2 tsp gel color)
