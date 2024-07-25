BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Red Berry Chocolate Mousse Cake. Red Mirror Glaze and strawberry health Cake.
Red Berry Chocolate Mousse Cake. Red Mirror Glaze and strawberry health Cake. #Indulovecooking

The Red Berry Chocolate Mousse Cake with Red Mirror Glaze and Strawberry Heath Cake is a decadent dessert featuring layers of rich chocolate mousse infused with red berries, coated in a glossy red mirror glaze that adds a stunning finish. The strawberry health cake adds a refreshing and fruity contrast, making it a delightful treat for both chocolate and fruit lovers alike. Perfect for special occasions or as a show-stopping dessert to impress guests with its exquisite flavors and presentation.

* The red berry jam

60g strawberries

60g raspberries

20g sugar

2 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp cornstarch

a pinch of salt


* The chocolate sponge cake sheet

1 whole egg

25g milk

25g oil

35g flour

12g cocoa powder

2 egg whites

40g sugar


* The chocolate mousse

2 egg yolks

30g sugar

1 tsp vanilla

50ml milk

75ml heavy cream

5g gelatine leaves (bloomed in cold water for 10 - 15 minutes)

80g milk chocolate


180ml cold heavy cream

15g sugar


* The red mirror glaze

80g sugar

80g water

80g glucose syrup

80g condensed milk

5g gelatine leaves (bloomed)

80g white chocolate (couverture chocolate)

red food color (about 1/2 tsp gel color)

Sure, here are some popular hashtags related to desserts and cakes that you might find useful:


#ChocolateMousseCake

#MirrorGlaze

#RedMirrorGlaze

#StrawberryCake

#DessertLovers

#CakeDecorating

#GourmetDesserts

#PastryChef

#FoodArt

#SweetTreats

These hashtags can help you discover a variety of content related to desserts, cakes, and baking on social media platforms.

chocolatechocolate cakechocolate mousse cakechocolate moussechocolate mousse cake recipechocolate mousse recipebaked chocolate mousse cakemirror glazewhite chocolate mirror glazestrawberry mousse cakechocolate strawberry entremetchocolate strawberry mousse cakechocolate strawberry mousse cake recipechocolate strawberry mousse cake twistedwhite chocolate strawberry mousse cakehow to make healthy chocolate mousse cakechocolate mirror glaze cake
