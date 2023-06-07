Quo Vadis





June 6, 2023





In this video we share the Messages from Jesus and Mary to Gisella Cardia on the Antichrist.





The following is a Message from Our Lady from June 25, 2022:





My children, thank you for having responded to my call in your hearts.





Beloved children, in these special times, never abandon prayer and be conscious of the graces that descend upon you, always giving thanks.





My children, you are favored in my eyes and before Our Father.





This is the reason for the apparitions throughout the world, in order that you might be warned of the dangers that you risk if you abandon God.





Children, give thanks and have respect for the prophets who have been called to mission: they guide the Church, meaning all of you.





The Church is not only made up of temples: Jesus Himself has brought down the walls at times.





My children, these are also times of grace and you will see many graces descend; they will serve to open the eyes of those who do not believe that Heaven is united to earth and Jesus is close to each of you.





Pray for Spain.





Now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





The following Message from Our Lady to Gisella is from June 21, 2022:





Dear children, thank you for being here in prayer and for having bent your knees.





Daughter, you must tell the priests that their confusion is between the heart and the mouth; in this way they are bringing confusion among My children and they still do not understand that the transubstantiation of the bread and wine occurs with the Consecration and the descent of the Holy Spirit, who transforms them into Body and Blood and Divinity.





My children, pray much, for the earth is an immense desert and where there will be water, it will cause much damage.





Children, my angels sing their lament because my Son, Jesus, is torn with pain; pray and love my Jesus and remember that He died for you and to free you from sin.





The Bishop of Rome will be attacked by the very people who support him.





Now I bless you, in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Amen.





The following Message from Our Lady was given to Gisella on June 14, 2022:





Dear children, thank you for having responded to my call in your hearts.





Children, how beautiful you are when you kneel in prayer.





Listen to what I have to tell you: do not be distracted regarding my messages, remember that they are for the salvation of humanity.





You have eyes to see, but you do not see, ears to hear and you do not hear.





My children, pray for France: it will suffer much.





Convert!





Now I leave you with my maternal blessing, in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





The following Message from Jesus was given to Gisella on June 11, 2022.





My children, I am so tired, so very tired... too much wickedness.





This is the time of the Antichrist; he will always tantalize you.

My children, do not be hypocrites: love me, truly love yourselves, and forgive. The dark night is coming.

Those who will be with me will be so forever.

I am putting you in your places, and my accounting begins now; you are not ready yet, but unless you abandon all that is of the world, you will never be able to enter My Kingdom.

Pray, children, pray much.

My betrayers in My Church continue to afflict Me, they continue to do Me harm.

They are fighting for power; they have not understood that I am the only One who can decide about every action.

Ah, how they are playing with this free choice!

O My daughter, you must be more tenacious: be firmer, explain to them that the times are over, but do not grieve, because I am with you.

They do not believe My prophecies and those of My Mother; they do not believe, but what will they do when the dark night comes and everything is fulfilled?

Whom will they ask for help?

Many will convert, but many will die: they will be afraid, they have not understood that I am your everything, your God.

I am here and I am watching you, listening to you, and examining your hearts.

My children, be like brothers and sisters.

Be united, give comfort to those in need, comfort one another, hold one another as one family in My name.

But you must stand together –soon the worst will come. But do you not understand that without Me, all will be lost?

I bless you.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5PmWQ5Z6Dh8