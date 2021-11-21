The Real Precursor Part 8 Prolonged Detention Human Cloning

PLEASE READ ALL , LINKS IN THIS VIDEOIf you would like to donate to The Real Precursor, it would be greatly appreciated.With your help, the messages in these videos, can be spread throughout the world, so those can prepareGo to PayPal and type in the amount. Since it’s PayPal, it's easy and secure. Don’t have a PayPal account? No worries Sometimes its slow, you may have to try two or three timesOne time or a once a month donation, would be greatly appreciated. Rather it's, $20, $10 or $5, every donation is very important, thank you ! Or if you like you can send a check, money order or cash to: James Wright PO Box 795 Pie Town NM 87827 I like to say thank you with many blessings. I am greatly appreciated for all of your help. Be safe everyone and continue in prayer, much love, everyoneDespite the Supreme Court’s promise that “liberty is the norm, and detention . . . without trial is the carefully limited exception,”[1] thousands of citizens languish in prisons around the country pending the outcome of their proceedings without the government ever having to prove to a judge that their detention is necessary.[2] When the government incarcerates someone on a criminal charge, it must justify that person’s pretrial detention with no bond hearing.