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High Occultist And Witches Run Most Of The Churches
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96 views • January 19, 2022
Satan has transformed himself into and Angel of light along with his followers and has walked into the Church. They are the ones that stand behind the Pulpits and preach. The high Occultist and witches are the ones in positions of power in the churches today.
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