The Truth About 911 - (Welcome to the Simulation)

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The attack on the WTC on 911 was an Inside Job with the entire infrastructure of officialdom in “lockstep” in on the coverup. Only a handful of people at the very highest levels intelligence knew the Truth of that day - the rest were just following orders.
Just like this pandemic.
This is the definitive story of the Deep State's attacks on the World Trade Center. They will do whatever they can to stop you from waking up to the truth so I urge you to download this video and post it everywhere.
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Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)