The Genocidal California Fires Operation

Yes sir......Those California fires were almost as strange as those 3 New York skyscrapers that were turned to dust, allegedly due to jet fuel. Which is to say that neither of these events were as they were described by the authorities.

Careful observation of both of these events strongly suggests that a powerful destructive technology was utilized to create the unique results that occurred.

That technology was Directed Energy Weapons.

If you're not familiar with this technology, then I recommend that you do some research and you'll begin to understand the answer to what you see and the questions asked in this video, as well as what happened in New York.