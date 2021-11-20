Dutch Go To War Against Covid Measures

2 wounded after shots fired at Covid protest in Netherlands

19 Nov, 2021

At least two people were wounded by police gunfire in the Dutch city of Rotterdam after a protest over renewed Covid-19 restrictions spiraled into a violent riot, seeing demonstrators torch a squad car and clash with officers. A large crowd of protesters showed up at Rotterdam’s iconic Coolsingel street on Friday evening to denounce a new round of pandemic measures, including an ongoing partial lockdown, a ban on New Year’s Eve fireworks displays, as well as fears the government will impose a ‘2G’ pass system allowing only the vaccinated and those who’ve recently recovered from the virus to enter a long list of public places.

rt.com/news/540809-netherlands-lockdown-protest-injuries/



Police fire gunshots during Rotterdam Covid measures protest; Several hurt

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2021

The police in Rotterdam fired multiple warning shots during riots on the Coolsingel, a main road in the center of the city. “There are injuries related to the gunshots fired,” police confirmed in a statement. During the clashes, police vehicles and other vehicles were set on fire. People at the scene also said water cannons were used to disperse the crowd. Other police cars and vans were also damaged.



nltimes.nl/2021/11/19/police-fire-gunshots-rotterdam-covid-measures-protest-several-hurt



Thumbnail: German cavalrymen looking for spies or franc-tireurs in a Belgium village (1914).