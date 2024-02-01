Wars & Rumors of War

October 8th, 2023

Who are Gog & Magog and how does it relate to the 6th trumpet war in Revelation chapter 9? Pastor Dean connects current events with prophecy foretold in Ezekiel and warns Christians against being swayed from God's Word by unfruitful distractions.

"And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet." Matthew 24:6