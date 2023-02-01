Go OFF-GRID starting 2023 (Exit the Matrix)

Watch today's show! Eric and I discuss Eco villages. How we can shed a light on this concept of living off grid.

Are you a homesteader?

Do you own land?

Are you open to moving?

Would you start an eco village?





Let's get the conversation started!

Please join us here for a more open discussion about this and more.





https://t.me/TheNewExodus https://ecovillage.org/

