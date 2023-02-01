Go OFF-GRID starting 2023 (Exit the Matrix)

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Watch today's show! Eric and I discuss Eco villages. How we can shed a light on this concept of living off grid.
Are you a homesteader?
Do you own land?
Are you open to moving?
Would you start an eco village?
Let's get the conversation started!
Please join us here for a more open discussion about this and more.
https://t.me/TheNewExodus
https://ecovillage.org/