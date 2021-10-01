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YouTube Bans All Anti-Vaxx Content
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40 views • October 01, 2021
Only bland distractions and mainstream propaganda are allowed!
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Managing harmful vaccine content on YouTube - https://archive.vn/eaGWG
This Youtuber Is Slowly Killing Himself for Views - https://yewtu.be/watch?v=iJk9a4Zyx3I

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