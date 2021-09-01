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James O'Keefe Joins Infowars to Expose Antifa Activist Teacher Brainwashing High School Students
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171 views • September 01, 2021
James O'Keefe joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the newly released hidden camera footage from Project Veritas exposing a California high school teacher who is admittedly working to turn his students into Antifa revolutionaries. Read more and see the Project Veritas video here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/new-project-veritas-cali-high-school-teacher-reveals-hes-antifa-turning-children-into-revolutionaries/
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