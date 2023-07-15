Maria Zakharova - Assassination Attempts - It seems this is how the Western 'Guardians of Freedom' Treat anyone Dissenting from their US NATO Fantasy

I talk about the assassination plot against my colleague and Editor in Chief. It seems this is how the western "guardians of freedom" Treat anyone dissenting from their US NATO fantasy.
Cynthia, I also posted another video from one of the women (Margarita), that Maria is talking about, with full description of what happened and to the men involved, with the Ukrainian SBU plotted attack on these 2 women. https://www.brighteon.com/14b81bf6-9087-4c43-9750-61a31d1089b2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.