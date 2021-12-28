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The banana, diet and the socialist credit-system - need advice
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33 views • December 28, 2021
Too much sugar, too fat - not healthy?
How does it connect to the social or better say socialist credit-system?
Need a diet?
What about the Banana?
Do you have any advice?
I may not post this video on my website - but feel free to go there:
https://bindernowski.com/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations if you feel led and able to:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
How does it connect to the social or better say socialist credit-system?
Need a diet?
What about the Banana?
Do you have any advice?
I may not post this video on my website - but feel free to go there:
https://bindernowski.com/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations if you feel led and able to:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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