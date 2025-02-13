BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What You Need to Know About Heart Failure
The Dr. Ardis Show
The Dr. Ardis ShowCheckmark Icon
158 followers
8
1734 views • 2 months ago

In this week’s episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis dives deep into the topic of Heart Failure, discussing its causes, risk factors, and most importantly, what you can do proactively to prevent or manage it. Heart failure is a progressive condition that affects millions of people, but Dr. Ardis shares vital information on how lifestyle changes and targeted supplementation can improve heart health outcomes.

Dr. Ardis walks through the basics of heart failure, including how it results from conditions like high blood pressure, heart attacks, and heart disease. He explores the common medications prescribed for heart failure, such as ACE inhibitors, beta blockers, and diuretics, and sheds light on the side effects and long-term risks associated with these drugs.

But it’s not all about medications. Dr. Ardis also highlights natural ways to support heart health, including the use of Magnesium, Vitamin C, Taurine, N-acetyl L-cysteine, Quercetin, and Cardio Flow. These powerful supplements have been shown in clinical studies to improve heart function, reduce inflammation, and lower blood pressure.

Whether you or a loved one are dealing with heart failure, or you want to know more about how to prevent it, this episode is a must-watch. Don't miss out on the crucial information that could make all the difference in your health journey.

Check out the following Nature Wins Supplements to help you on your health journey:

The full presentation, including all the research and recommendations, is available above or on the Free Patient Resources tab of our website.

 

Keywords
heart healthheart diseasehigh blood pressureheart failuredr bryan ardisthe dr ardis show
