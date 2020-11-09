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Common Law is the Real Law of the Land_ Understand & Disconnect From Statute Law
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78 views • November 09, 2020
Link to register under international common law: https://www.commonlawcourt.com/birth-certificates-registration/
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from davidicke.com
Find all links to resources and websites mentioned: https://davidicke.com/2020/11/08/law-of-the-land-no-the-corporate-law-of-contracts-david-icke/
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here: davidicke.com and ickonic.com
Original title:
LAW OF THE LAND? NO, THE CORPORATE LAW OF CONTRACTS - DAVID ICKE PLEASE SHARE
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from davidicke.com
Find all links to resources and websites mentioned: https://davidicke.com/2020/11/08/law-of-the-land-no-the-corporate-law-of-contracts-david-icke/
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here: davidicke.com and ickonic.com
Original title:
LAW OF THE LAND? NO, THE CORPORATE LAW OF CONTRACTS - DAVID ICKE PLEASE SHARE
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