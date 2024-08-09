BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 9/8/2024
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 8 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: Will the Deep State allow Trump to become president? Eric Weinstein has his doubts. A high-ranking DOJ official admits that the Trump trials are political law-fare. And I need y'all to really understand that Bill Clinton was being blackmailed while he was president--by Israel. I got your Headlines ready to go, and Rowan Atkinson is gonna talk about what free speech means to him. The X Files are up next, I got a few of the dankest Top Stories for you, and as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.


Trump Indictments Steven Crowder

https://x.com/scrowder/status/1831696327782052110?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1831696327782052110%7Ctwgr%5Ee38470a7da888cc75869e026127cb9ae853f881b%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2024%2F09%2Felection-interference-doj-chief-caught-admitting-undercover-footage%2F


Peter St Onge

https://x.com/profstonge/status/1832029645702574354


Children In Times Square

https://x.com/realmuckraker/status/1830666910297710801


Elle MacPherson

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1831100159230644629


Taylor Swift

https://x.com/shipwreckshow/status/1831346912844300458


Native Americans

https://x.com/JohnStossel/status/1831438336030077267


Colt Gray

https://x.com/SarahisCensored/status/1832226007429923190


Elle MacPherson

https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1832156149652844717


Major Global News

https://x.com/AlexBarnicoat_/status/1832355049348968877


Sex Offending Rate/Research

https://x.com/eyeslasho/status/1831735103082410239


Clinton Blackmailed By Epstein

https://x.com/Cancelcloco/status/1832494166011736161


Choir! Choir! Choir! Rick Astley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dJRsWJqDjFE


Modern Wisdom - Eric Weinstein

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PYRYXhU4kxM


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews

trumpcomedyalex joneselectionrussiavaccineisraelpalestinemusicwarconspiracybidenkamalavoteukraineharris
