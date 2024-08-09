This Saint News 9/8/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!
If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt
This week: Will the Deep State allow Trump to become president? Eric Weinstein has his doubts. A high-ranking DOJ official admits that the Trump trials are political law-fare. And I need y'all to really understand that Bill Clinton was being blackmailed while he was president--by Israel. I got your Headlines ready to go, and Rowan Atkinson is gonna talk about what free speech means to him. The X Files are up next, I got a few of the dankest Top Stories for you, and as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.
Trump Indictments Steven Crowder
https://x.com/scrowder/status/1831696327782052110?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1831696327782052110%7Ctwgr%5Ee38470a7da888cc75869e026127cb9ae853f881b%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2024%2F09%2Felection-interference-doj-chief-caught-admitting-undercover-footage%2F
Peter St Onge
https://x.com/profstonge/status/1832029645702574354
Children In Times Square
https://x.com/realmuckraker/status/1830666910297710801
Elle MacPherson
https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1831100159230644629
Taylor Swift
https://x.com/shipwreckshow/status/1831346912844300458
Native Americans
https://x.com/JohnStossel/status/1831438336030077267
Colt Gray
https://x.com/SarahisCensored/status/1832226007429923190
Elle MacPherson
https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1832156149652844717
Major Global News
https://x.com/AlexBarnicoat_/status/1832355049348968877
Sex Offending Rate/Research
https://x.com/eyeslasho/status/1831735103082410239
Clinton Blackmailed By Epstein
https://x.com/Cancelcloco/status/1832494166011736161
Choir! Choir! Choir! Rick Astley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dJRsWJqDjFE
Modern Wisdom - Eric Weinstein
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PYRYXhU4kxM
#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews