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Global Alert News - #274 - Dane Wigington
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118 views • November 08, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday November 7, 2020 Dane Wigingtons' ongoing effort to help inform people about the dastardly "for profit" atmospheric aerosol operations [they] don't want to talk about. Under the guise of helping the planet...[they] are destroying the vital life support systems we ALL depend on.
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