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PFIZER UPDATE DAY 113. IT SOUNDS LIKE SHE IS ALMOST GONE.
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300 views • August 17, 2021
Every time I see one of these I wonder if I will see another. She was too weak to make a video this time. She seems to be dying a slow death.
How many must die before enough realize they are lying to us?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
SOMETHING BIG IS COMING....
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TeQLBRlq5DB6/
30 Questions that expose Covid for what it is...FRAUD, GENOCIDE AND MURDER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bJpAzlonpLt0/
Source: Fearless Nation
How many must die before enough realize they are lying to us?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
SOMETHING BIG IS COMING....
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TeQLBRlq5DB6/
30 Questions that expose Covid for what it is...FRAUD, GENOCIDE AND MURDER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bJpAzlonpLt0/
Source: Fearless Nation
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