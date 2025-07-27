BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Arsenal Edge Newcastle in 5-Goal Thriller! 🔥 Elanga Scores, Ødegaard Wins It Late | Premier League Highlights
Arsenal Edge Newcastle in 5-Goal Thriller! 🔥 Elanga Scores, Ødegaard Wins It Late | Premier League Highlights

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Arsenal and Newcastle lit up Singapore’s National Stadium in a stunning 3-2 pre-season showdown! Anthony Elanga opened the scoring early for the Magpies, but Mikel Merino brought Arsenal level. A bizarre own goal by Jacob Murphy handed Arsenal the lead, and despite Newcastle’s fightback, Martin Ødegaard sealed the win with a stoppage-time penalty.


Watch full highlights, key moments, and fan reactions from this epic match.


📌 Subscribe for more Premier League coverage and football drama!

#Arsenal #Newcastle #PremierLeague #FootballHighlights #NewsPlusGlobe #Elanga #Odegaard #ArsenalVsNewcastle

newcastlenewcastle unitedarsenal newcastlearsenal vs newcastlenewcastle vs arsenalnewcastle 0-2 arsenalarsenal newcastle livenewcastle 0-2 arsenal analysisnewcastle vs arsenal highlightseddie howe newcastle intervieweddie howe newcastlearsenal goals5 things we learned arsenalarsenal transfer newsarsenal news todayarsenal newsarsenal new signingnewcastle 0-4newcastle fansnewcastle united fansnewcastle united livearsenal goleadagoals arsenal vs wolvesliverpool vs newcastle
