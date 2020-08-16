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AG. MMS: COMUSAV.ORG A 3000-strong coilition of doctors worldwide pushing for the truth about Chlorine Dioxide
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596 views • August 16, 2020
3000+ doctors along with other researchers and seekers of the truth about Chlorine Dioxide band together to push for more tests, research and lives saved using CDS to treat and save those that are suffering from Covid-19. Currently, this group spans over 14 countries in America and Europe and is growing in interest and pubicity. (COalicion MUndial SAlud Y Vida - COMUSAV)
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