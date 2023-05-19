Whistleblower Says FBI Tried to Get Him to Serve a Subpoena Without Proper Predicate

Breitbart
May 19, 2023
An FBI whistleblower on Thursday told the U.S. House Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that the FBI tried to get him to serve a subpoena without proper predicate.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/SxXn-5wB4mk/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.