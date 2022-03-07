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SELF RE-ASSEMBLING MORGELLONS FIBERS
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445 views • March 07, 2022
I REALLY DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY MORE SCIENTISTS HAVEN'T COME FORTH ABOUT THESE THINGS, THEY ARE LITERALLY EVERYWHERE INCLUDING THE VAXXX AS SEEN ON THE STEW PETERS SHOW.
THIS FIBER WAS PULLED OUT OF A PETRI DISH I SET OUTSIDE. WITHIN AN HOUR. IT WAS FULL OF THEM.
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THIS FIBER WAS PULLED OUT OF A PETRI DISH I SET OUTSIDE. WITHIN AN HOUR. IT WAS FULL OF THEM.
Shared from and subscribe to:
FireMedic8
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/firemedic8
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