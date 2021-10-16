© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JOHN HOPKINS UNIVERSITY DATA, 40 COUNTRIES, BEFORE AND AFTER ADMINISTRATION OF THE COVID JAB
Follow
0
Share
Report
36 views • October 16, 2021
JOHN HOPKINS UNIVERSITY DATA, 40 COUNTRIES, BEFORE AND AFTER ADMINISTRATION OF THE COVID JAB
CORRELATION BETWEEN THE START OF JABBING AND KNOCKOUT PUNCHES COUNTRY BY COUNTRY.
https://rumble.com/vntmyp-john-hopkins-university-data-40-countries-before-and-after-administration-o.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qYU7aOnBEmA8/
MIRRORED FROM: Saw this shown on WAM's latest video, thought I would upload the source to Bitchute, before they delete it.
PROOF: Jab Is Killing MILLIONS! - INDISPUTABLE EVIDENCE Worldwide!
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0/proofjabiskillingmillionswam:3
CORRELATION BETWEEN THE START OF JABBING AND KNOCKOUT PUNCHES COUNTRY BY COUNTRY.
https://rumble.com/vntmyp-john-hopkins-university-data-40-countries-before-and-after-administration-o.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qYU7aOnBEmA8/
MIRRORED FROM: Saw this shown on WAM's latest video, thought I would upload the source to Bitchute, before they delete it.
PROOF: Jab Is Killing MILLIONS! - INDISPUTABLE EVIDENCE Worldwide!
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0/proofjabiskillingmillionswam:3
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.