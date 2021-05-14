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Trump Responds To Voting Machine Manipulation Revealed By Maricopa County Audit
The Resistance 1776
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60 views • May 14, 2021
The WarRoom w/ Owen Shroyer (Full Show) - Commercial Free - 5-13-21

President Trump calls out how voting irregularities were found in Maricopa County - and how the media is completely ignoring it.

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