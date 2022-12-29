The Satanic cannibal Jesuit crypto Jews IMPORTANT! SPREAD! PREVENT THEIR PLANNED GLOBAL GENOCIDE!

The Satanic cannibal Jesuit crypto Jews 2022-12-28 17-20 IMPORTANT! SPREAD! PREVENT THEIR PLANNED GLOBAL GENOCIDE!





The Satanic Jesuit Cannibals - UNIVERSECREATOR

https://universecreator.weebly.com/the-satanic-jesuit-cannibals.html





Wayback Machine

http://web.archive.org/web/20101214143210/http://truthinprophecy.com/texts/JESUIT_ORDER___Satanic_Ritual_Inside_Vatican.pdf





-= ARREST Secretariat for World Order 1 quadrillion cbc's population reduction top ten 1 =- - UNIVERSECREATOR

https://universecreator.weebly.com/--arrest-secretariat-for-world-order-1-quadrillion-cbcs-population-reduction-top-ten-1.html





Wayback Machine

http://web.archive.org/web/20090807012334/http://truthinprophecy.com/texts/JESUIT_ORDER___Satanic_Ritual_Inside_Castle_Of_Darkness.pdf





The Arctic Beacon - Jesuit Confession 7

http://web.archive.org/web/20170706202730/http://www.arcticbeacon.com:80/confessions/4-June-2006.html





One Evil: AntiPope Innocent III

http://web.archive.org/web/20121009020438/http://one-evil.org/content/people_13c_Innocent_III.html





25 Most Evil People of the 15th Century CE | Pope Alexander VI

http://web.archive.org/web/20120816005141/http://one-evil.org:80/people/people_15c_Alexander_VI.htm





Brief Chronology of Jesuit History Authored by the Company

https://vaticanassassins.org/2013/07/07/brief-chronology-of-jesuit-history-authored-by-the-company/





Evil Rituals (Ceremonies): Sacred Cannibalism

http://web.archive.org/web/20080602074402/http://one-evil.org/acts_ritual/ritual_cannibalism.htm





One-Evil.Org | The unified understanding, revelation and truth of Evil

http://web.archive.org/web/20090301192157/http://one-evil.org/





Identifying The Beast | Youth For Truth U.S.A.

https://denveryouthproject.wordpress.com/identifying-antichrist/





Pinterest: "Who runs the world?"

https://nl.pinterest.com/pin/696580267358135007/





Saintly bones, blood not for sale, Vatican warns | ABS-CBN News

https://news.abs-cbn.com/overseas/12/17/17/saintly-bones-blood-not-for-sale-vatican-warns





The new Pope and his mate, Baphomet, page 8

https://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread933893/pg8&mem=





Catholics: What is this demonic looking sculpture behind the Pope? | AnandTech Forums: Technology, Hardware, Software, and Deals

https://forums.anandtech.com/threads/catholics-what-is-this-demonic-looking-sculpture-behind-the-pope.2203715/





Jewish Jesuits | Subverted Nation

https://web.archive.org/web/20220124074113/http://www.subvertednation.net/jew-lists/jewish-jesuits/





Hitler's Wife Was Jewish, DNA Test Suggests | Israel National News - Arutz Sheva

https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/179291





Theresia Hinterlechner (1770 - d.) - Genealogy

https://www.geni.com/people/Theresia-Hinterlechner/6000000008260816641





Nazism - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazism





Zionazism - Wiktionary

https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/Zionazism





When Jews Praised Mussolini and Supported Nazis: Meet Israel's First Fascists - Israel News - Haaretz.com

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2019-07-20/ty-article-magazine/.premium/when-jews-praised-mussolini-and-supported-nazis-meet-israels-first-fascists/0000017f-dc71-d856-a37f-fdf1fb910000





Seventy Nations

https://hebrewnations.com/articles/biblical-proof/seventy.html





Study Suggests Adolf Hitler Had Jewish and African Ancestors - HISTORY

https://www.history.com/news/study-suggests-adolf-hitler-had-jewish-and-african-ancestors