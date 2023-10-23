Create New Account
JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20231022 - Whose Side are You On?
JD Farag


Prophecy Update 2023-10-22

Whose Side Are You On?


Oct 22, 2023


Pastor JD explains why asking, “Whose Side Are You On?” related to the Hamas attack on Israel is the wrong question for which there is only one right answer.


Transcript and Links availabe at the source site.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLyszajVndndtP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=


Keywords
christianprophecyisraelunited nationshamasprophecy updatejd farag

