Run-On Banks has Started. The Most Important Announcement to date.

Mark Christopher explains the difference between bailout and bail-in. A letter was sent to one his judges in Ireland and will eventually go all around the world. What the letter is about that the bail-in has started. The bail-in mechanism is about negative interest rate. It means that you current bank account has what is known as interest. The banks have custody of your money. We now have the right to do the opposite. We can now take money from your account/ Mirrored
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.