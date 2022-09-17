Create New Account
Run-On Banks has Started. The Most Important Announcement to date.
gocephas
Published 2 months ago |
Mark Christopher explains the difference between bailout and bail-in. A letter was sent to one his judges in Ireland and will eventually go all around the world. What the letter is about that the bail-in has started. The bail-in mechanism is about negative interest rate. It means that you current bank account has what is known as interest. The banks have custody of your money. We now have the right to do the opposite. We can now take money from your account/ Mirrored

Keywords
bank accountsbail-out vs bailinnegative interest

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
