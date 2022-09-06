SELECTION CODE - Deep State Election Fraud - Documentary - HaloDocs - HaloNews - HaloConspiracy

Full Documentary -Tina Peters, the County Clerk in Mesa, CO



Was 2020 stolen? It’s deeper than that.

You’ve heard it said “Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count the votes decide everything.”

What about those who code the vote?

What if our leaders aren’t actually being elected by us, but instead… selected?

[S]ELECTION CODE follows the story of Tina Peters the County Clerk in Mesa Colorado, who made a backup of her counties Dominion Voting System server, only to stumble across evidence of manipulation in a recent local city council election, and also the 2020 general election. Tina’s discovery ignites a chain reaction, upending her life. And upending the world.

You will not be able to unsee what you see.

We stand at an apex in human history. Are we handing too much power to technology – and those that program it?

[S]ELECTION CODE is a political thriller, uncovering a secret so critical to the survival of America it transcends political parties. It is not about correcting the past. It’s about correcting the future.

Once you see [S]ELECTION CODE, you’ll never again want to vote on a machine, nor have a machine count the votes.