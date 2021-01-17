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Latest ‘Drain-The-Swamp’ News - Sunday, 17th of January - Morning Coffee Edition
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1051 views • January 17, 2021
Today’s Links:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/insufficient-evidence-justice-department-closes-probe-into-pennsylvania-discarded-ballots_3659102.html
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/mike-lindell-messenger-trump-cia-white-house
https://time.com/4640707/donald-trump-inauguration-speech-transcript/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/trump-confidante-mike-lindell-points-report-china-russia-others-interfered-2020-election/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/intelligence-analysts-downplayed-election-interference-trump-inspector
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1gqxvoBDakgKB
https://twitter.com/realMikeLindell/status/
https://t.me/s/SidneyPowell
https://www.theepochtimes.com/house-committed-six-violations-of-the-constitution-alan-dershowitz_3659455.html
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/01/16/homeland-security-committee-releases-report-outlining-biden-family-selling-u-s-policy-for-personal-financial-gain/
https://www.scribd.com/document/490960695/Hsgac-Finance-Report-Final#from_embed
https://twitter.com/thebias_news/status/1350645509279547392
https://trendingpolitics.com/here-we-go-federal-prosecutors-walk-back-assertion-that-protesters-wanted-to-capture-and-assassinate-elected-officials/?utm_source=economics
https://rumble.com/vcw9dr-as-biden-inauguration-approaches-pelosi-has-yet-to-send-impeachment-article.html?mref=28fgf&;mc=7lyr1
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jimmy-dore-nails-it-on-tucker-carlson/
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1350554852628303872
https://wikileaks.org/google-is-not-what-it-seems/
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=163616
https://t.me/s/linwoodspeakstruth
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2021/01/15/hollywood-stars-headlining-5-days-of-biden-inaugural-events-to-celebrate-america-united/
https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII
https://heavy.com/news/baron-benjamin-de-rothschild-dead-billionaire-dies-suddenly-of-heart-attack/
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/534599-sasse-in-fiery-op-ed-says-qanon-is-destroying-gop
Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
Note: I am no longer uploading my videos to YTube
Gab:
https://gab.com/Stroppy
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
General Links:
https://qagg.news/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/insufficient-evidence-justice-department-closes-probe-into-pennsylvania-discarded-ballots_3659102.html
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/mike-lindell-messenger-trump-cia-white-house
https://time.com/4640707/donald-trump-inauguration-speech-transcript/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/trump-confidante-mike-lindell-points-report-china-russia-others-interfered-2020-election/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/intelligence-analysts-downplayed-election-interference-trump-inspector
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1gqxvoBDakgKB
https://twitter.com/realMikeLindell/status/
https://t.me/s/SidneyPowell
https://www.theepochtimes.com/house-committed-six-violations-of-the-constitution-alan-dershowitz_3659455.html
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/01/16/homeland-security-committee-releases-report-outlining-biden-family-selling-u-s-policy-for-personal-financial-gain/
https://www.scribd.com/document/490960695/Hsgac-Finance-Report-Final#from_embed
https://twitter.com/thebias_news/status/1350645509279547392
https://trendingpolitics.com/here-we-go-federal-prosecutors-walk-back-assertion-that-protesters-wanted-to-capture-and-assassinate-elected-officials/?utm_source=economics
https://rumble.com/vcw9dr-as-biden-inauguration-approaches-pelosi-has-yet-to-send-impeachment-article.html?mref=28fgf&;mc=7lyr1
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jimmy-dore-nails-it-on-tucker-carlson/
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1350554852628303872
https://wikileaks.org/google-is-not-what-it-seems/
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=163616
https://t.me/s/linwoodspeakstruth
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2021/01/15/hollywood-stars-headlining-5-days-of-biden-inaugural-events-to-celebrate-america-united/
https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII
https://heavy.com/news/baron-benjamin-de-rothschild-dead-billionaire-dies-suddenly-of-heart-attack/
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/534599-sasse-in-fiery-op-ed-says-qanon-is-destroying-gop
Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
Note: I am no longer uploading my videos to YTube
Gab:
https://gab.com/Stroppy
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
General Links:
https://qagg.news/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
Keywords
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