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Fact-Checking The Fact Checkers_ Is the CoviPass Fake News
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17 views • August 21, 2020
Derrick Broze breaks down yet another BS fact check from Facebook.
Sources: https://wp.me/paT9J6-31G
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Sources: https://wp.me/paT9J6-31G
Support our work AND get a free ounce of Kratom to help with fatigue, stress, addiction, and pain: http://broze.freeounceofkratom.com
Please help us advance truth, healing, community building, and empowering the people to wake up and build a better world:
https://www.Patreon.com/DerrickBroze
https://paypal.me/consciousresistance
Support via crypto:
http://theconsciousresistance.com/inv...
The Conscious Resistance Network can be found here:
https://www.theconsciousresistance.com
https://www.bitchute.com/theconscious...
https://flote.app/ConsciousResistance
https://www.Minds.com/TheConsciousRes...
https://hive.blog/@dbroze
Discord channel: https://discord.gg/tQrNTYS
Join our text list for direct updates: https://www.remind.com/join/dbjourno3
Join Derrick Broze's Daily News on Telegram: https://t.me/dbrozenews
The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.
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