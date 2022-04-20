UPDATE: A jaw-dropping 769 athletes have collapsed while competing, in the past year – “Average age of players suffering cardiac arrest is JUST 23”

More than 769 athletes have collapsed on the field during a game from March 2021 to March 2022.

The shocking statistic was revealed by One America News Network (OAN), which also found the average age of the athletes who suffered cardiac arrest is just 23 years old.

The unprecedented surge in cardiac arrest and other heart issues among elite athletes coincides with the rollout of COVID-19 jabs.



An updated report by Good Sciencing, a team of investigators, news editors, journalists and “truth seekers,” has detailed 890 cardiac arrests and other serious issues among athletes, including 579 deaths, following COVID-19 shots



And these are just the ones we know about. How many have gone unreported?

Nearly 800 athletes – young, fit people in the prime of life falling down on the field. In fact, 500% more soccer players in the EU are dropping dead from heart attacks than just one year ago.



“Coincidence? When the Pfizer vaccine is known to cause heart inflammation?

No.

In fact many doctors treating these players list their injuries and deaths as being directly caused by the vaccine…



Continuing to push these vaccines with the information that is out there now (and has been for months) is beyond criminal.



Yet, here we are.