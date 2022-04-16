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Antártica - Segredos Alienígenas Sob o Gelo
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111 views • April 16, 2022
Há um grande segredo escondido nas profundezas do gelo da Antártica. A testemunha ocular Navy Seal Spartan 1 caminhou até lá por corredores verdes e brilhantes esculpidos com hieróglifos misteriosos. O Marine Spartan 2 diz que esses mesmos glifos estão na Lua e em Marte. Ambos os delatores dizem à repórter Linda Moulton Howe que os humanóides E. T. terraformaram a Terra e nosso sistema solar por milhões de anos.
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